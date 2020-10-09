Advertisement

RPD respond to stabbing under Wells overpass, suspect arrested

RPD responding to stabbing on West Commercial Row
RPD responding to stabbing on West Commercial Row(Station)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has arrested a man suspected of a stabbing near the Wells overpass.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9 on West Commercial Row.

Police say the stabbing was unprovoked and the suspect is being charged with one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

