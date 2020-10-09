Advertisement

Rise in cyber-bullying during COVID-19 pandemic

By Abel Garcia
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID-19 has changed the environment for students, from the classroom to their living rooms on their devices, but the interactions amongst their peers online could open up some concerns.

It is something difficult for parents and teachers to spot, but professionals say the consequences can make things harder for student’s mental health. During the pandemic, studies have shown there is a rise in cyberbullying. Richie Neils, Coordinator of Supporting Early Education and Development said parents need to be more actively involved with their children while they are online.

“It is that social isolation, that feeling of being trapped, the feeling of having unbearable pain that could lead to more harmful thoughts, actions, and behaviors,” said Neils.

Actions that can even cost your child’s very own life. As a result of bullying, Neils stated that children can have drastic mood swings, changes in eating behaviors, or pushing away from people.

“If you are seeing these things happening with your child it is good to just talk to them, more so to listen and hear their story, what is going on in their lives,” Neils said.

When you identify that your child is being a victim of bullying, The Children’s Cabinet said it is critical to understand the details of the situation to provide the best help and put an end to the problem.

“Offer support and validate their feelings as well and make sure of reminding our kids that them being bullied and cyber bullied is not their fault,” explained Neils.

While times are uncertain, it is important to protect our youth from online harassment that can hinder their development.

