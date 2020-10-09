Reno woman unable to get answers from DETR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping our promise to you no matter how long it takes.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond will continue telling your stories until Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) pays every Nevadan who qualifies for unemployment assistance because of the pandemic.

Bond sat down with a Reno woman at the Sparks Marina Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Christina Benson says she lost her job because of the pandemic and has since applied to hundreds of jobs with limited success.

She says she in critical need of the unemployment aid she qualifies for because her funds are depleted.

“What was your thought when you were told that your unemployment insurance claim could not be processed?” Bond.

“Frustrated. Frustrated. Sad some days. It’s kind of depressing,” replied Benson.

She was then told to apply for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) another arm of unemployment.

“How did the process go into applying for PUA?” Bond.

“Well it seemed to be going great and they said 21 days for processing. The 21st day I call and they said it’s not fine. There’s a glitch and we can’t process it because it’s still shows regular open status with regular unemployment or with U.I. to therefore they could not process my application and they asked me to to call U.I. to have them fix it,” Benson.

She called U.I. again and now the workers there told her she could process her claim after-all, but they need to clear up one glitch.

“You said your status in leaving Blue Green Vacation for another mining job is the reason DETR’s having a hard time processing your claim?” Bond.

“Yeah,” Benson.

She says she left the job to take a higher paying position at a mining company, the job she ultimately lost to the pandemic.

“You said the unemployment insurance agent said all you have to do is send an offer letter and then he could process your claim. Is that right?," Bond.

“That is correct,” Benson.

“I sent it into him within a couple hours. I never received a denial or anything in the mail and I’m going what’s going on because he said within 48 to 72 hours you should get your payment. So checking my card checking my card... nothing,” Benson.

“What are your thoughts about not making progress even though you followed all the steps you were told to follow,” Bond.

“It’s an emotional battle. Some days It’s like I run out of fight. Do I continue to fight it? Do I not continue to fight it? What do I do today with this?” Benson.

“How many hours do you think you’ve spent on this since you first filed for unemployment benefits?” Bond.

“At least I’d say at least 60. Maybe 80 hours,” Benson.

“Any idea how many times you’ve called DETR to get help?” Bond.

“Over 500 times,” Benson.

“What would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“There need to be more correspondence communication is key in any industry, including this one,” Benson.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“If you would mind processing my application that would be great or at least notify me what the heck is going on.” Benson.

