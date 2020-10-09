Purple Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt to benefit NNCIL

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is being re-imagined this year for PumpkinPalooza, an annual event benefiting the Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has been turned into a scavenger hunt that the whole family can get in on. The Purple Pumpkin Pursuit kicks off October 9th and will run through the end of the month. Purple pumpkins have been hidden at 17 different locations around Reno-Sparks, and if you find them all there is a code to decipher. Anyone that completes the challenge will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a mobile Halloween party or a private movie screening.

Registration is $45 per family and all proceeds benefit the NNCIL, a local organization that provides support services to people with disabilities. Every registered family will receive a PumpkinPalooza Gram which includes the hunt sheet, candy, and other Halloween goodies. Families will also receive one large pumpkin as well as miniature pumpkins generously donated by Raley’s. Families can choose to pick-up their PumpkinPalooza Gram or they can upgrade and have it delivered right to their door by people in Halloween costumes.

For more information about the event and how to register, click here.

