Advertisement

Purple Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt to benefit NNCIL

(Taylor Clark)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is being re-imagined this year for PumpkinPalooza, an annual event benefiting the Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has been turned into a scavenger hunt that the whole family can get in on. The Purple Pumpkin Pursuit kicks off October 9th and will run through the end of the month. Purple pumpkins have been hidden at 17 different locations around Reno-Sparks, and if you find them all there is a code to decipher. Anyone that completes the challenge will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a mobile Halloween party or a private movie screening.

Registration is $45 per family and all proceeds benefit the NNCIL, a local organization that provides support services to people with disabilities. Every registered family will receive a PumpkinPalooza Gram which includes the hunt sheet, candy, and other Halloween goodies. Families will also receive one large pumpkin as well as miniature pumpkins generously donated by Raley’s. Families can choose to pick-up their PumpkinPalooza Gram or they can upgrade and have it delivered right to their door by people in Halloween costumes.

For more information about the event and how to register, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'Press Start’ pressing stop after violating state’s directive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A Reno business says it was forced to close due to confusion in the State’s COVID directive.

News

Ways to prevent your child from engaging with online predators

Updated: 20 hours ago
Ways to prevent your child from engaging with online predators

News

Study: majority of Washoe residents in favor of expanding smoke-free laws

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The research project focused on the attitudes and beliefs of Washoe County citizens specifically surrounding smoking in casinos and bars.

KOLO Cares

Online auction benefits Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity hosts “A Killer Online Auction” through Oct. 16.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Pizza Guys in Sparks goes pink for breast cancer

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:28 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
A dollar from every large pizza will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

News

Virus forces first cancellation of Sparks Christmas parade

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the city of Sparks' annual Hometown Christmas parade for the first time since the popular holiday tradition began 34 years ago.

News

NDOT launches new online customer service portal

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:31 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
This portal will allow customers to connect with trained agents regarding non-emergency roadway concerns like potholes and signage.

KOLO Cares

Carson City School District receives 800 air purifiers thanks to anonymous donation

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
The air purifiers were distributed to teachers and school staff Monday morning.

News

Local woman’s elderberry syrup gaining popularity amid coronavirus and fire season

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:14 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Stacey Shaffer’s homeopathic elderberry syrup is picking up popularity. The concoction also consists of local fresh ingredients like honey, rose hips, and Indian tea.

KOLO Cares

Washoe County Library celebrates TeenTober

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:01 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
The Washoe County Library plans fun activities for teens during October.