Advertisement

President Trump plans to hold in-person event on Saturday

President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.
President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - On Saturday, President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first in-person event since testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two weeks after the Rose Garden event that is now considered a “superspreader,” Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House for an event on “law and order.” That’s despite the ongoing White House COVID-19 outbreak.

An official says Trump will address the group from a White House balcony. The official declined to say how many people had been invited.

White House doctor Sean Conley said in a memo Thursday that, “based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting,” he “fully anticipate(d) the President’s safe return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Trump said during a Thursday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is already planning rallies, too.

The event was first reported by ABC News.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.”

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National Politics

White House ups offer in virus aid before talks with Pelosi

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks Friday in hopes of an agreement before Election Day, even as President Donald Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.

Politics

WATCH: Virtual debates featuring candidates for local races

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
There are important issues and races in the November election beyond the presidential race

Latest News

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

News

Sparks Ward 1 Debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Donald Abbott and Wendy Stolyarov debate for the Sparks City Council Ward 1 race.

National Politics

13 allegedly plotted to kidnap Mich. gov

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
13 men stand accused of a domestic terrorism plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.

National

Judge denies motion to extend Florida’s voter registration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Based on previous trends, the judge noted, perhaps more than 20,000 additional people might have also registered to vote, if they had been able to access the system.

National Politics

Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is ready to hold campaign rallies and he credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19, although there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect.