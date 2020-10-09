Person at Yerington Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone at Yerington Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, the Lyon County School District said.

The school district did not identify the person but said that person has been excluded from school.

The school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services doing contact tracing to see if anyone else was infected.

The school has been cleaned following local and federal guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.