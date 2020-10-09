Advertisement

Person at Yerington Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

No decision has been made for when the school will reopen.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone at Yerington Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, the Lyon County School District said.

The school district did not identify the person but said that person has been excluded from school.

The school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services doing contact tracing to see if anyone else was infected.

The school has been cleaned following local and federal guidelines.

