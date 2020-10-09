Advertisement

New trail completed in Van Sickle Bi-State Park

By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A popular, unofficial trail in Van Sickle Bi-State Park has gotten a much needed upgrade.

“It shows the power our groups can do when we come together,” said Morgan Steel, executive director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA).

It was a collaborative effort, with the TRTA getting a lot of help and manpower from the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA).

“They’re really the experts when it comes to mountain bike trails,” admitted Steel. “So if we’re doing a section of trail that we’re improving and we want to make sure that it works for all of our users, whether it’s equestrians, hikers or bikers, it’s great to get their perspective. To have them come out, oh this would be a really great way to do it here if you just tweak these little things.”

They rebult and rerouted much of the existing one-mile trail, creating more sustainable pathways with rock edges and bases. And it was hard work.

“Moving large rocks out of the way of the trail, and then using those to help stabilize the trail,” said Christine Dobrowolski, TAMBA treasurer.

It took about four months, consisting of roughly four thousand volunteer hours. A much-needed upgrade, considering up to a hundred people per hour walk that trail during the peak summer months.

“It’s a trail that a lot of commuters use to get back and forth from work and home,” explained Steel.

It wasn’t just an improvement, it was also crucial to help rehabilitate the old worn-down areas of the path. Those spots were covered up to hopefully rejuvenate the natural landscape.

“A lot of the steep, sandy sections, which are not really fun for trail-users, but they’re also not really good for the environment.,” stressed Dobrowolski. “So we took those and just bypassed those steep sections and made a sustainable trail.”

It’s all part of a larger project, that will eventually connect lower Kingsbury Grade to Keller road.

“It is a really great opportunity to spread out users and provide a really easy way that people can go out and do a mile hike if they want,” continued Steel. “Or they can do this hike and then connect to the Tahoe Rim Trail, and connect from there to the PCT all the way to Mexico.”

You can find out more about the Tahoe Rim Trail Association by clicking on the link below. They are a KOLO Cares pillar partner this year.

