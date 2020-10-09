Minden detours for new roundabout

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -Heybourne Road in northeast Minden will be closed between Bougainvillea Drive and Buckeye Road from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Nov. 25, Douglas County reported.

The closure is for the construction of a new roundabout.

A detour will take for traffic going to and from Bougainvillea Drive and Frieda Lane via Shantel Drive and Sanford Way. Traffic on Buckeye will be shifted to the south on a temporary road.

Questions to the Community Development Department at 775-782-6234.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.