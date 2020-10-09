Advertisement

Man linked to multiple home burglaries arrested

Christopher Regan is facing several charges including obstructing and resisting a public officer with use of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and being in possession of a controlled substance.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing charges in connection with multiple home burglaries in the Hidden Valley neighborhood as well as a burglary of the Hidden Valley Country Club.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were surveilling the Cyan in South Meadows community shortly after midnight on October 9, 2020 when they spotted 36-year-old Christopher Regan outside a home.

Regan ran away from deputies into the home’s garage, authorities said.

After getting permission to search the home, deputies entered and found the front door had been barricaded with furniture and the man door to the garage was barricaded with a washing machine and dryer.

Regan was found hiding in the attic, holding a black revolver that had been reported stolen from one of the recently burglarized homes.

Regan was arrested and charged with obstructing and resisting a public officer with use of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and being in possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

The sheriff’s office said more stolen items were later found at Regan’s home.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320 and refer to case number WC20-4312.

