Advertisement

Kamala Harris’ husband makes Reno campaign stop

Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:14 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The morning after the Vice Presidential debate, Kamala Harris' husband brought the Democratic campaign to Reno, speaking to volunteers at the party’s headquarters..

Introduced by Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall as the man who would be the nation’s “First Second Dude”, Doug Emhoff wasted no time weighing in on his wife’s debate performance.

“I know I’m biased, but how good was Kamala in that debate last night? I’m so proud of her.”

Then he launched into the familiar talking point of the campaign with the administration’s handling of the pandemic front and center.

“They knew about this virus in January. They both knew how deadly it was, but what did they do? They did nothing. They covered it up. They don’t have a plan. They still don’t have a plan.”>

He was speaking to an audience whose very role in the campaign has been changed by the pandemic. In times past, these volunteers would be leaving to canvass neighborhoods, knocking on doors, talking with people. Instead, they will be dropping off door hangers and literature, coming no closer to voters. But Emhoff says the pandemic hasn’t slowed the campaign.

“We’ll advertise a phone bank. We thought 70 or 80 people would show up. Six hundred people show up. People are sick and tired.”>

A trial lawyer by training he isn’t exactly new to all this though he says the experience has given him a new appreciation for the demands of the campaign.

“Now that I’m doing it, she’s like ‘Ah-ha, now you know what it’s like putting yourself out there like that.’”

At home, away from the campaign he says, there’s a side of her few get to see.

”She loves to cook and she’s really funny. She has a great sense of humor, a really great sense of humor."

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Politics

Fresh off debate, Pence rallies in Nevada, Arizona

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOB CHRISTIE
Vice President Mike Pence applauded President Donald Trump on Thursday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his opposition to abortion and his support for police.

National

'Be prepared for the worst': Hurricane Delta intensifies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Mississippi's governor warned people to "prepare for the worst, pray for the best and expect somewhere in-between" as Hurricane Delta, now a powerful category 3 storm, takes aim at the hurricane-weary Gulf.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

National Politics

Next presidential debate up in the air

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
It’s suddenly up in the air when the next presidential debate, or maybe debates, may take place.

National Politics

COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.1T

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.

National Politics

DOJ appeals decision blocking TikTok ban

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.

National Politics

Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is ready to hold campaign rallies and he credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19, although there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly.