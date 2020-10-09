Kamala Harris’ husband makes Reno campaign stop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The morning after the Vice Presidential debate, Kamala Harris' husband brought the Democratic campaign to Reno, speaking to volunteers at the party’s headquarters..

Introduced by Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall as the man who would be the nation’s “First Second Dude”, Doug Emhoff wasted no time weighing in on his wife’s debate performance.

“I know I’m biased, but how good was Kamala in that debate last night? I’m so proud of her.”

Then he launched into the familiar talking point of the campaign with the administration’s handling of the pandemic front and center.

“They knew about this virus in January. They both knew how deadly it was, but what did they do? They did nothing. They covered it up. They don’t have a plan. They still don’t have a plan.”>

He was speaking to an audience whose very role in the campaign has been changed by the pandemic. In times past, these volunteers would be leaving to canvass neighborhoods, knocking on doors, talking with people. Instead, they will be dropping off door hangers and literature, coming no closer to voters. But Emhoff says the pandemic hasn’t slowed the campaign.

“We’ll advertise a phone bank. We thought 70 or 80 people would show up. Six hundred people show up. People are sick and tired.”>

A trial lawyer by training he isn’t exactly new to all this though he says the experience has given him a new appreciation for the demands of the campaign.

“Now that I’m doing it, she’s like ‘Ah-ha, now you know what it’s like putting yourself out there like that.’”

At home, away from the campaign he says, there’s a side of her few get to see.

”She loves to cook and she’s really funny. She has a great sense of humor, a really great sense of humor."

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.