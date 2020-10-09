Advertisement

Humboldt County ballots printed with error on the envelopes

Nevada elections graphics by MGN.
Nevada elections graphics by MGN.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humboldt County Clerk has confirmed there is a mistake on the return envelopes that were sent out with the General Election ballots.

A KOLO viewer sent a picture of the mistake, which requires the voter to sign the envelope attesting that they live in White Pine County.

The County Clerk tells KOLO 8 News Now, most of Nevada’s counties use the same printing company and the error was not noticed on the proof.

The Clerk recommends that voters cross out White Pine and write in Humboldt.

Residents can also cast their vote in person when early voting starts October 17th or on Election Day.

The Clerk says they will not disqualify any ballots due to the printing error.

The ballot envelopes for Humboldt Co. contain a printing error.
The ballot envelopes for Humboldt Co. contain a printing error.(KOLO-TV)

