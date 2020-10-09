Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold front will bring stronger winds Saturday afternoon and evening across much of western Nevada and the eastern Sierra. Although humidity won’t be as low when these winds increase, gusty winds and very dry vegetation will bring a significant risk of fire growth. Expect choppy conditions for Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. We get a chance for light rain showers mainly north of Interstate 80 Saturday, with cooler temperatures through the weekend. Dry and warmer weather returns for next week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 9 (KOLO)

