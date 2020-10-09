Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold front will bring stronger winds Saturday afternoon and evening across much of western Nevada and the eastern Sierra. Although humidity won’t be as low when these winds increase, gusty winds and very dry vegetation will bring a significant risk of fire growth. Expect choppy conditions for Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. We get a chance for light rain showers mainly north of Interstate 80 Saturday, with cooler temperatures through the weekend. Dry and warmer weather returns for next week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 9
8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 9(KOLO)

