Fresh off debate, Pence rallies in Nevada, Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H.
Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOB CHRISTIE
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence applauded President Donald Trump on Thursday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his opposition to abortion and his support for police.

Pence even credited the president with winning the vice presidential debate Wednesday between Pence and Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris. Pence says the debate was a contest between two visions for America, and “Donald Trump won the debate, hands down.”

He repeated many of the points he made in the debate, criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate and pushing back against the notion that there is systemic racism in police departments

