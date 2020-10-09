Advertisement

Crash kills motorcyclist in Reno; SB Virginia St closed

The scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on South Virginia Street.
The scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on South Virginia Street.(Dan PYke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday near Moana Lane and South Virginia Street.

Southbound Virginia Street is closed from Gentry Way to Isbell Road and is expected to be closed at least until 11 p.m. for a major accident team investigation, the Reno Police Department said.

The crash was reported in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street at 6:57 p.m., police said. An ambulance took the injured motorcyclist to the hospital but the motorcyclist was declared dead on the way.

The driver of the 2017 Hyundai stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Intoxication does not appear to be a factor, police said.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Purple Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt to benefit NNCIL

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The scavenger hunt will run from October 9th through the 31st.

National Politics

Kamala Harris’ husband makes Reno campaign stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, makes a campaign stop in Reno

News

Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, Campaigns in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 23 new cases, 5 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 17.

Latest News

News

Reno woman unable to get answers from DETR

Updated: 2 hours ago
KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond will continue telling your stories until Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) pays every Nevadan who qualifies for unemployment assistance because of the pandemic.

Traffic

Minden detours for new roundabout

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Detours will be in place.

Politics

Fresh off debate, Pence rallies in Nevada, Arizona

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOB CHRISTIE
Vice President Mike Pence applauded President Donald Trump on Thursday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his opposition to abortion and his support for police.

News

Voters Bill of Rights/Question 4

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Suspected bank robber makes appearance in Reno federal court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Antron Dwayne Mouton, 29, of Houston came with a crew to Nevada to rob automatic teller machines, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 110 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
The daily average is close to 100 cases.