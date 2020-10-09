Crash kills motorcyclist in Reno; SB Virginia St closed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday near Moana Lane and South Virginia Street.

Southbound Virginia Street is closed from Gentry Way to Isbell Road and is expected to be closed at least until 11 p.m. for a major accident team investigation, the Reno Police Department said.

The crash was reported in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street at 6:57 p.m., police said. An ambulance took the injured motorcyclist to the hospital but the motorcyclist was declared dead on the way.

The driver of the 2017 Hyundai stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Intoxication does not appear to be a factor, police said.

