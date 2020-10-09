Advertisement

Apartment complex installs electric car chargers

The Vista Ridge Apartments in west Reno recently installed four electric car chargers.
The Vista Ridge Apartments in west Reno recently installed four electric car chargers.(John Macaluso / KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local apartment complex is looking to the future.

The complex’s owner, Gary Arthur, says he’s excited about electric cars and wanted to give his renters the opportunity to charge their cars. He is also a big fan of renewable energy and wanted to make these chargers available for free, not only to residents at Vista Ridge, but to everyone.

“To have four lined up in a row available for use anytime is something,” said Katie Butkovich, Property Manager at Vista Ridge. “It’s free you can’t find that anywhere.”

If you’re thinking about renewable energy at your business, the City of Reno says talking to NV Energy is a good first step.

Suzanne Linfante with ReEnergize Reno says NV Energy can connect you with vendors, offer important information, and help out with technical assistance if needed.

Once you’ve reached out to NV Energy, they offer several incentives, including rebates.

Gary Arthur says the rebate helped a lot and he’s happy NV Energy is so forward thinking with renewable energy.

You can find more information on renewable energy by reaching out to NV Energy.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

