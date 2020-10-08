Ways to prevent your child from engaging with online predators

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With thousands of registered and unregistered sex offenders lurking around the state of Nevada it does not take much for a child to be preyed upon.

“We have specific detectives that cover those specific crimes, but we don’t get to those crimes unless we have those alert parents who are watching and thinking something is going on," said Sparks Police Department Public Information Officer Damon O’Connell.

The Reno Police Department has credited an alert grandfather in helping officers arrest 68-year-old Ted Duarte. Investigators say Duarte exchanged pornographic pictures, and sexually explicit messages electronically before meeting up with a minor at a Northern Nevada park. O’Connell says online platforms are as dangerous as ever.

“Now you can go online with your Playstations, and your Xbox’s," he said. "There’s a lot of different avenues.”

Parents are as responsible as anyone when it comes to the information their kids get online.

“They need to have those conversations about sites that are good for kids, and sites that are bad for kids," said O’Connell. "In some instances, maybe you need to put some sort of child protection on (those devices).”

Where the technology is in the household also plays a part. Password protection on certain sites, or active parental controls can keep your child from engaging with an online predator.

“It could come down to only allowing your kids a specific amount of computer time at night," O’Connell said. "Maybe they’re doing this work where you can see them and not hidden in their bedroom with their door closed.”

If a child is acting suspicious, act quickly.

“Confiscate that computer system. Call your local police station, wherever that may be, and have an officer come out there," O’Connell said of the measures people can take once they identify inappropriate behavior has occurred. "Give permission for that officer to take that equipment so that way our detectives can download it and see where the information is and what kind of information is being sent.”

