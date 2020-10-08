Washoe County reaching out to groups at high risk for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has presented its mitigation plan to the Nevada state COVID Task Force.

The Task Force is not requiring any roll-back of Washoe County business openings at this time, despite the County being back on the state’s watch list.

The Washoe County Health District attributes higher numbers of positive COVID cases to private gatherings. As part of the plan to reduce the spread of COVID, the Health District will use $300,000 in CARES Act funding to create a public information campaign. The campaign will target the groups with the highest rate of spread, the Hispanic population and people in the 20-40 age range.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s most recent directive allows gatherings up to 250 people, but the Washoe County Health District still recommends that gatherings be limited to 25 people or fewer.

The Task Force did approve changing two of the three the requirements for the Watch List. The average number of tests per day per 100,000 residents was reduced from 150 to 100. The County also agreed to increase the threshold for test positivity from 7 percent to 8 percent before flagging a county.

Even with the change in criteria, Washoe County remains on the watch list alongside Humboldt County.

