Washoe County Health District caps gatherings at 250

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District said it will not allow for any gatherings of more than 250 people in the next 30 days “days due to the lack of adequate health infrastructure as a result of elevated community-wide COVID-19 disease transmission.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak recently allowed public gatherings of up to 250 and allowed for gatherings of more than that if the gathering gets approved by the local health jurisdiction and Nevada Business and Industry.

The health district said it lacks the ability to review that kind of proposal since it also has to COVID-19 investigation and contact tracing.

The health district will review the restriction in a month.

Washoe County has the state’s highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infection and that is taxing resources, the health district said.

“I cannot in good conscience allow gatherings of more than 250 to take place until we have been able to assess how the newly-allowed gatherings of up to 250 people affect disease transmission rates and contact tracing efforts in Washoe County,” District Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. “I understand the desire to get back to normal, but we’re clearly not there yet and our health infrastructure is strained. I feel it is incumbent on me to make this decision to fulfill my responsibilities to the community under state statute.”

While public gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed, the health district recommends people participate in gatherings no larger than 25.

Sisolak’s mandate limits private gatherings to 10 or fewer people indoors, and 25 or fewer people outdoors.

