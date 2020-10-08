Advertisement

Voters Bill of Rights/Question 4

By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before COVID, polling places, ballots cast, or mailed in all seemed pretty routine. Four years ago Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman began her efforts to identify a list of voter’s rights in Nevada.

“For Nevada, it means that we are committed, committed, to free and fair elections,” says Senator Pat Spearman who represents Nevada District One.

Question 4 asks the voter:

“Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a new section guaranteeing specific voting rights to all qualified and registered voters in the State?”

While rights like voting without intimidation, threats, or coercion; are included in Nevada Statutes, Senator Spearman says that’s not enough. Inserting those rights into the state constitution she says would make it extremely difficult to remove those rights.

“People always try to make voting a partisan issue,” says Senator Spearman. “It is not, it is not. Voting is a fundamental right, that ensures the democratic principles this country is founded, and upon which our hope, future, and freedom can exist,” she says.

Political Science Professor Fred Lokken says Senator Spearman has a point. It was not too long ago, he says, when Nevada had election laws which these days seem draconian.

“As late as 1962-63 we still had a poll tax and literacy tests required,” says Lokken about what was required to vote at that time. Lokken teaches at Truckee Meadow Community College. “The notion that Senator McCarran at the time said, ensured that we were the Mississippi of the west, and the right people were voting,” he says.

Arguments against Question 4 include a constitutional amendment calling for a voter bill of rights is simply redundant as these rights already exist in statute. Because of that they say the question may be confusing.

Senator Spearman was able to get the voter bill of rights through two consecutive legislative sessions with unanimous votes in both houses in 2019. Question 4 only needs to be approved by the voters once to get a voter’s bill of rights into Nevada’s Constitution.

