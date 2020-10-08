Wheelchair user hit by vehicle crossed against ‘Don’t Walk’ sign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9:35 P.M. UPDATE: The Reno Police Department said the person in the wheelchair hit by the vehicle was seriously injured but had no other details.

The person in the wheelchair was crossing the street against a “Don’t Walk” warning, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A car hit a person in a wheelchair Wednesday night near the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino and that person was taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department said.

Police did not immediately know the severity of the injuries.

Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. at South Virginia Street and Hubbard Way.

The driver of the car pulled over and stopped after the accident, police said.

Hubbard Way is closed at Virginia Street and two lanes of northbound Virginia Street are closed there.

