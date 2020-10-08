Advertisement

Wheelchair user hit by vehicle crossed against ‘Don’t Walk’ sign

The scene of the accident at South Virginia Street and Hubbard Way where a vehicle hit someone in a wheelchair.
The scene of the accident at South Virginia Street and Hubbard Way where a vehicle hit someone in a wheelchair.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:49 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9:35 P.M. UPDATE: The Reno Police Department said the person in the wheelchair hit by the vehicle was seriously injured but had no other details.

The person in the wheelchair was crossing the street against a “Don’t Walk” warning, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A car hit a person in a wheelchair Wednesday night near the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino and that person was taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department said.

Police did not immediately know the severity of the injuries.

Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. at South Virginia Street and Hubbard Way.

The driver of the car pulled over and stopped after the accident, police said.

Hubbard Way is closed at Virginia Street and two lanes of northbound Virginia Street are closed there.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Online auction benefits Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity hosts “A Killer Online Auction” through Oct. 16.

News

Pardons board changes

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

UNR Identifies COVID Hot Spot; No Fans at Game

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

UNR closes a virus hot spot, limits fans at games

Updated: 2 hours ago
UNR continues to adjust to life during the pandemic, closing an off-campus hot spot, limiting audience at games and launching an online dashboard to track the virus.

Latest News

News

Lloyd George, namesake of Vegas federal building, dies at 90

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ken Ritter
Lloyd D. George’s death was announced Wednesday by the U.S. District Court in Nevada, where flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday.

Politics

Eric Trump event venue in Nevada fined over COVID-19 rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Business and Industry says Eric Trump’s appearance Sept. 24 in Pahrump drew more than the 50-person limit that was in place at the time.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 17.

Crime

One injured in NE Reno shooting; Wedekind Road reopens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Wedekind Road.

News

Skull found near Lake Almanor identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
A hunter made the discovery in the town of Chester.

Politics

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry.