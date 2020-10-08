Advertisement

UNR closes a virus hot spot, limits fans at games

UNR campus
UNR campus(Mike Cooper)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evidence of the times we’re living through is everywhere you look on the U-N-R campus these days, both in what’s visible and what’s not. Most instruction is taking place on line, so you won’t see crowds of students rushing to class or even hanging out.

“We’ve looked at day to day the classes students have and less than a thousand student are on campus at any one time," says Dr. Cheryl Hug-English, Director of Student Health Services.

And, over time, about 4500 of them have come to the Student Health Center to be tested for the virus. The latest figures--posted on the university’s new coronavirus dashboard on its website--show 581 along with 42 faculty and staff have tested positive. Some have recovered. Others are in quarantine, There have been no deaths.

Wednesday on the county’s weekly coronavirus briefing, newly installed University President, former Governor Brian Sandoval said he’s been walking the campus, even delivering meals to some students in isolation. He says he’s proud of what he’s seen, but problems continue including an emerging on-campus hot spot.

“Since the beginning of school we’ve had over 60 positive cases of students who’ve visited the Wiegand Fitness Center and there have been six employees at the fitness center who have tested positive.”>

So the fitness center has been closed. In addition, he announced the stands in Mackay Stadium will be mostly empty for at least the Wolf Pack’s first home game, a matchup with Wyoming on the 24th. Only the players and 250 others, families, cheerleaders and the band mostly, will be in attendance.

There’s one source of new cases beyond the univeristy’s jurisdiction--off campus gatherings and parties.

“We’ve reminded the campus community that even though they’re doing a great job on campus," says Sandoval., There’s a shared responsibility to do that when you’re off campus as well.”

He says they’re trying to get that message out through social media.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lloyd George, namesake of Vegas federal building, dies at 90

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Ritter
Lloyd D. George’s death was announced Wednesday by the U.S. District Court in Nevada, where flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday.

Politics

Eric Trump event venue in Nevada fined over COVID-19 rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Business and Industry says Eric Trump’s appearance Sept. 24 in Pahrump drew more than the 50-person limit that was in place at the time.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 17.

Crime

One injured in NE Reno shooting; Wedekind Road reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Wedekind Road.

Latest News

News

Skull found near Lake Almanor identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
A hunter made the discovery in the town of Chester.

Politics

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry.

National Politics

WATCH: Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Coverage of the first and only 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris

News

Changes to Nevada Pardons Board/Question 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Pardons board could see some changes under Question 3 which would change some of the board's constitutional requirements

Safety

Man reported missing in northern Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and short-cropped beard and mustache.

Crime

Suspect in Lazy 5 fatal shooting now in custody in Reno

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Giovanni Gonzalez-Mariscal was arrested in Mexico