UNR closes a virus hot spot, limits fans at games

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evidence of the times we’re living through is everywhere you look on the U-N-R campus these days, both in what’s visible and what’s not. Most instruction is taking place on line, so you won’t see crowds of students rushing to class or even hanging out.

“We’ve looked at day to day the classes students have and less than a thousand student are on campus at any one time," says Dr. Cheryl Hug-English, Director of Student Health Services.

And, over time, about 4500 of them have come to the Student Health Center to be tested for the virus. The latest figures--posted on the university’s new coronavirus dashboard on its website--show 581 along with 42 faculty and staff have tested positive. Some have recovered. Others are in quarantine, There have been no deaths.

Wednesday on the county’s weekly coronavirus briefing, newly installed University President, former Governor Brian Sandoval said he’s been walking the campus, even delivering meals to some students in isolation. He says he’s proud of what he’s seen, but problems continue including an emerging on-campus hot spot.

“Since the beginning of school we’ve had over 60 positive cases of students who’ve visited the Wiegand Fitness Center and there have been six employees at the fitness center who have tested positive.”>

So the fitness center has been closed. In addition, he announced the stands in Mackay Stadium will be mostly empty for at least the Wolf Pack’s first home game, a matchup with Wyoming on the 24th. Only the players and 250 others, families, cheerleaders and the band mostly, will be in attendance.

There’s one source of new cases beyond the univeristy’s jurisdiction--off campus gatherings and parties.

“We’ve reminded the campus community that even though they’re doing a great job on campus," says Sandoval., There’s a shared responsibility to do that when you’re off campus as well.”

He says they’re trying to get that message out through social media.

