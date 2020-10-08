Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Haze and smoke continues through at least Friday morning.

Winds from the southwest and west should help clear out the smoke in the Truckee Meadows.

Cooler and breezy conditions on track this weekend.

Light, brief rain is in the forecast for Saturday, but looks to be in modest amounts at this point.

The biggest fire danger concerns will be gusty winds and dry lightning strikes.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 8 (KOLO)

