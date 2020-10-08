Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Haze and smoke continues through at least Friday morning.

Winds from the southwest and west should help clear out the smoke in the Truckee Meadows.

Cooler and breezy conditions on track this weekend.

Light, brief rain is in the forecast for Saturday, but looks to be in modest amounts at this point.

The biggest fire danger concerns will be gusty winds and dry lightning strikes.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 8
8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 8(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hazy and warm conditions continue today with daytime highs in the mid 80s around Reno.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Wednesday Web Weather

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:44 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hazy, warm Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs in the mid 80s around Reno.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Tuesday Web Weather

Latest News

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:28 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hazy and warm conditions are expected over the next few days with changes possible by this weekend.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:39 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Some smoke and haze will creep back into the sky over the weekend. Expect cool nights and very warm days. No measurable precipitation is expected through next work week. There is a slight chance of showers the following weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:31 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny and warm conditions are expected through the weekend with daytime highs near record levels.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff