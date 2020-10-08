Advertisement

Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for promotion of ‘Cuties’

The Netflix movie "Cuties" has been criticized by GOP lawmakers across the country who claim it sexualizes young girls and exploits child actors.
The Netflix movie "Cuties" has been criticized by GOP lawmakers across the country who claim it sexualizes young girls and exploits child actors.(Promotional Poster: Netflix)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas grand jury has indicted streaming giant Netflix for promoting French film “Mignonnes,” or “Cuties,” which the court says depicts lewd visuals of children.

The movie received backlash before its release because of a movie poster that went viral for its provocative depiction of its young female actors.

After its release in September, it received even more criticism, particularly from members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who called for subscribers to #CancelNetflix. The Texas Tribune reports that the Tyler County grand jury handed down the indictment last month.

