Suspected bank robber makes appearance in Reno federal court

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man described by federal authorities as a member of a bank robbery crew made his initial appearance Wednesday in federal court in Reno, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Antron Dwayne Mouton, 29, of Houston came with a crew to Nevada to rob automatic teller machines, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment charges on July 29, 2019, Mouton and two co-conspirators drove behind a worker servicing a bank ATM in Carson City. They allegedly intimidated the worker to move aside and then stole money from the ATM.

A grand jury indicted him in June on charges of conspiracy to rob a bank and bank robbery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Mouton absconded and remained a fugitive until the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Team arrested him July 31 in Sealy, Texas.

If convicted, Mouton faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

