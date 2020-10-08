Advertisement

Safe options for a stay-cation in Placer County

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:58 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - Placer County is a hidden treasure in Northern California, about an hour and a half from the Reno-Sparks area. This time of year is said to be the best time to escape for a safe stay-cation.

Many of the cities and towns in the county have an old historic feel and are all following the state’s safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

Visit Placer says there’s an activity for everyone, including hiking, biking, rock climbing, beer and wine tours, farm to fork dining, fishing, water rafting, horseback riding, bird watching, and more.

“It’s just really a place that we think anyone can come and find a new hidden gem, something that they really want to explore based on what they love,” Rob Haswell, CEO and Executive Director of Visit Placer said.

Face coverings in public places are required, and handwashing and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Placer County encompasses a wide variety of cities, towns, and census-designated places, including Lincoln, Auburn, Loomis, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Roseville, Foresthill, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Tahoma, Tahoe City, Carnelian Bay, Tahoe Vista, and Kings Beach.

For more information about what the county has to offer, click here.

