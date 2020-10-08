Advertisement

Reno DMV office set to close

South Reno DMV office
South Reno DMV office(Nevada DMV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to open its new office in South Reno.

The current office on Galletti Way will close on October 23, 2020. The new office at 9155 Double Diamond Parkway will open on November 2, 2020. That means the week of October 26-30, there will not be a DMV office in Reno.

Drivers are encouraged to go online for DMV services that week, including registration renewals, personalized plate ordering, address changes, movement permits, drivers history, and other services.

Parking spaces at the new DMV office will increase from 120 to 550 and customer service windows from 36 to 53.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Closure of National Forests in California extended

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The restrictions also apply to the Nevada side of the Tahoe Basin.

Coronavirus

Washoe County reaching out to groups at high risk for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Washoe County is not making any changes to its COVID restrictions at this time.

News

'Press Start’ pressing stop after violating state’s directive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A Reno business says it was forced to close due to confusion in the State’s COVID directive.

Safety

Missing Carson City man found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez was found safe.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist identified in deadly crash on Oddie Blvd.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
He has been identified as 24-year-old Jason Murray of Grass Valley

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

Business

Home sales rising in the Reno Sparks area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang and Elizabeth Rodil
The market has less than 30 days of inventory.

News

Press Start Reno closes after receiving violations

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Smoking In Washoe County Casinos And Bars

Updated: 13 hours ago
Majority of Washoe Residents in favor of expanding smoke-free laws.

News

Ways to prevent your child from engaging with online predators

Updated: 14 hours ago
Ways to prevent your child from engaging with online predators