Reno DMV office set to close

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to open its new office in South Reno.

The current office on Galletti Way will close on October 23, 2020. The new office at 9155 Double Diamond Parkway will open on November 2, 2020. That means the week of October 26-30, there will not be a DMV office in Reno.

Drivers are encouraged to go online for DMV services that week, including registration renewals, personalized plate ordering, address changes, movement permits, drivers history, and other services.

Parking spaces at the new DMV office will increase from 120 to 550 and customer service windows from 36 to 53.

