Online auction benefits Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:29 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity hosts “A Killer Online Auction” through Oct. 16.
Due to COVID-19 the group that provides housing had to cancel its fundraiser, so it is using the auction to raise money.
There are a variety of items donated that are up for auction.
To bid, go to: https://www.32auctions.com/h4hreno
