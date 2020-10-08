Online auction benefits Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity hosts “A Killer Online Auction” through Oct. 16.

Due to COVID-19 the group that provides housing had to cancel its fundraiser, so it is using the auction to raise money.

There are a variety of items donated that are up for auction.

To bid, go to: https://www.32auctions.com/h4hreno

