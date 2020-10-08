Mammovan returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an opportunity for you or a loved one to take an active step in the fight against breast cancer.

October is breast cancer awareness month and Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan is offering mammography screenings in Reno, Carson City, and Incline.

Screenings are provided to all women. Most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted and a sliding fee scale is offered for those who are uninsured.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 19

7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. at Sierra Nevada Health Center 3325 Research Way, Carson City

Tuesday, October 20

7:40 a.m. – 2:20 p.m. at Moana Nursery 1100 W. Moana Lane, Reno

Wednesday, October 21

7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe 111 Country Club Dr., Incline

Thursday, October 22

7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. at The Row Reno Corner of W. 6th & Sierra St. Circus Circus parking lot

Nevada Health Centers says the Mammovan is celebrating 20 years of service.

