Lloyd George, namesake of Vegas federal building, dies at 90

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A longtime U.S. district judge who became a living legend as he continued for years to hear court cases in a Las Vegas federal building named in his honor has died at age 90.

Lloyd D. George’s death was announced Wednesday by the U.S. District Court in Nevada, where flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday.

George was a revered jurist and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader who once flew Cold War missions in the U.S. Air Force. He hosted international delegations, led citizenship naturalization ceremonies and traveled and taught court structure in the former Soviet Union’s republics.

