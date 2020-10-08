Advertisement

Lloyd George, namesake of Vegas federal building, dies at 90

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A longtime U.S. district judge who became a living legend as he continued for years to hear court cases in a Las Vegas federal building named in his honor has died at age 90.

Lloyd D. George’s death was announced Wednesday by the U.S. District Court in Nevada, where flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday.

George was a revered jurist and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader who once flew Cold War missions in the U.S. Air Force. He hosted international delegations, led citizenship naturalization ceremonies and traveled and taught court structure in the former Soviet Union’s republics.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Eric Trump event venue in Nevada fined over COVID-19 rules

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Business and Industry says Eric Trump’s appearance Sept. 24 in Pahrump drew more than the 50-person limit that was in place at the time.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 17.

Crime

One injured in NE Reno shooting; Wedekind Road reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Wedekind Road.

News

Skull found near Lake Almanor identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
A hunter made the discovery in the town of Chester.

Latest News

Politics

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry.

National Politics

WATCH: Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Coverage of the first and only 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris

News

Changes to Nevada Pardons Board/Question 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Pardons board could see some changes under Question 3 which would change some of the board's constitutional requirements

Safety

Man reported missing in northern Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and short-cropped beard and mustache.

Crime

Suspect in Lazy 5 fatal shooting now in custody in Reno

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Giovanni Gonzalez-Mariscal was arrested in Mexico

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak says he has tested negative for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Governor was tested after a member of his Carson City staff tested positive for the virus