Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is joined on stage by her husband Doug Emhoff after she spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is joined on stage by her husband Doug Emhoff after she spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, campaigns Thursday, Oct. 8, in Reno.

Emhoff is doing a campaign kickoff at 11:30 a.m. at Democrat Headquarters at 1465 Terminal Way #1 in Reno.

People who want to attend should sign up here.

Democratic Congressional District 2 candidate Patricia Ackerman and Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese will also be at the event.

This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100°F or higher will not be allowed to canvass.

