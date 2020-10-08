Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, campaigns Thursday, Oct. 8, in Reno.
Emhoff is doing a campaign kickoff at 11:30 a.m. at Democrat Headquarters at 1465 Terminal Way #1 in Reno.
People who want to attend should sign up here.
Democratic Congressional District 2 candidate Patricia Ackerman and Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese will also be at the event.
This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100°F or higher will not be allowed to canvass.
