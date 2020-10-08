Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, campaigns Thursday, Oct. 8, in Reno.

Emhoff is doing a campaign kickoff at 11:30 a.m. at Democrat Headquarters at 1465 Terminal Way #1 in Reno.

People who want to attend should sign up here.

Democratic Congressional District 2 candidate Patricia Ackerman and Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese will also be at the event.

This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100°F or higher will not be allowed to canvass.

