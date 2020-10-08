Eric Trump event venue in Nevada fined over COVID-19 rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada winery that hosted a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and an event equipment firm have been fined a combined $14,500 after state inspectors reported violations of coronavirus pandemic safety measures.

The state Department of Business and Industry says Eric Trump’s appearance Sept. 24 in Pahrump drew more than the 50-person limit that was in place at the time.

It says distancing between attendees wasn’t maintained and face coverings weren’t worn by everyone. The winery was fined $8,500 and the equipment firm $6,000. Representatives from both didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)