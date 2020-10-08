DETR: Alternative phone number for PUA claims set up due to technical issues

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that it is still working to address technical difficulties with the transfer of the phone lines for PUA claims. DETR officials say there is no definite timeframe for when the matter will be resolved.

Claimants who receive a busy signal when calling 1-800-603-9681 are asked to try calling either 775-298-6007 or 702-329-6699. Callers should expect long wait times due to the higher than anticipated call volumes.

New staff have been assigned to follow up to resolve claims much more quickly, which should cut down the wait time for claimants. Call center staff cannot answer questions regarding appeals according to DETR. Once a claim has been determined, and an appeal filed, the claims are assigned to appeals staff. At the present time, DETR expects to start scheduling appeal hearings for PUA in the next 3 weeks.

