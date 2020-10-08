Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at Yerington assisted living center

Allen County now has had a total of 180 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.
Allen County now has had a total of 180 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Thirty-four of 53 test results at a Yerington assisted living facility were positive for COVID-19, Lyon County said Thursday.

South Lyon Medical Center did the testing at Mason Valley Residence on Oct. 2.

Mason Valley Residence is notifying family and guardians of residents as well as employees.

A Mason Valley Residence representative was not immediately available for comment.

Lyon County and the Carson City Health and Human Services, which handles COVID-19 cases for Carson City and Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties, are working with the facility to recue the impacts and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Lyon County asks Lyon County residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions ti call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 775-283-4789. Spanish speakers are available.

Testing is available:

  • 10/08/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fernley High School 1300 US Highway 95a S, Fernley
  • 10/10/2020 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Carson City High School 1111 N. Saliman Rd, Carson City
  • 10/14/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eagle Valley Middle School 4151 E 5th St, Carson City
  • 10/15/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Douglas High School 1670 NV-88, Minden
  • 10/16/2020 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dayton High School 335 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton
  • 10/19/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. George Whittell High School 240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove
  • 10/21/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Middle School 1140 W King St, Carson City
  • 10/22/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Springs Senior Center 2945 Ft Churchill St, Silver Springs
  • 10/23/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center 800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood
  • 10/26/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Yerington Food Pantry 124 West Bridge St, Yerington
  • 10/28/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Valley Middle School 1477 U.S. Hwy 395, Gardnerville
  • 10/29/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City

