COVID-19 outbreak at Yerington assisted living center

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Thirty-four of 53 test results at a Yerington assisted living facility were positive for COVID-19, Lyon County said Thursday.

South Lyon Medical Center did the testing at Mason Valley Residence on Oct. 2.

Mason Valley Residence is notifying family and guardians of residents as well as employees.

A Mason Valley Residence representative was not immediately available for comment.

Lyon County and the Carson City Health and Human Services, which handles COVID-19 cases for Carson City and Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties, are working with the facility to recue the impacts and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Lyon County asks Lyon County residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions ti call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 775-283-4789. Spanish speakers are available.

Testing is available:

10/08/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fernley High School 1300 US Highway 95a S, Fernley

10/10/2020 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Carson City High School 1111 N. Saliman Rd, Carson City

10/14/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eagle Valley Middle School 4151 E 5th St, Carson City

10/15/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Douglas High School 1670 NV-88, Minden

10/16/2020 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dayton High School 335 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton

10/19/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. George Whittell High School 240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove

10/21/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Middle School 1140 W King St, Carson City

10/22/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Springs Senior Center 2945 Ft Churchill St, Silver Springs

10/23/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center 800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood

10/26/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Yerington Food Pantry 124 West Bridge St, Yerington

10/28/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Valley Middle School 1477 U.S. Hwy 395, Gardnerville

10/29/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.