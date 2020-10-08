A Reno business forced to close after violating state’s directive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno business say it was forced to close due to confusion in the State’s COVID directive.

During the pandemic, Press Start Reno has had to close three time. The most recent came late last week when Reno Code Enforcement told the John Simpson, who is the owner of Press Start Reno, the directive states he can run a bar or an arcade, but can’t do both at the same time.

Before the Bars could reopen in Washoe County, Simpson opened the shop for families to enjoy Arcade. But the new language in the state’s directive prevented him from operating the bar and arcade together.

The language stated, “All standing and open congregation areas in bars that are not necessary for the preparation and service of food or beverages shall be closed. This includes, but is not limited to, billiards, card playing, pinball games, video games, arcade games, darts, dancing, and standing.”

Simpson says when he only had the arcade open, he lost money. So, he needs both the bar and arcade to make a living.

“Northern Nevada has done a good job diversifying away from gaming,” said Simpson. We chose not to go to the gaming route for that reason, to offer something different without a traditional bar tops with slot machines like of bar. Unfortunately, right now we are being punished for that decision."

The biggest difference a bar with slot machines and a bar with an arcade, the former is governed by the Nevada Gaming Commission and the latter is not.

City of Reno’s Alex Woodley, who is the Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services, says it’s unfortunate they are in this situation.

“We want business owner to know that we totally understand,” said Woodley. We can’t say that we know what it feels like, but we do know the frustration and we hear you. We listen to the business owners and we want them to be able to open. That is one of the reasons why we advocated for reopening the bars

Woodley says the city and Washoe County will be asking the COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force to allow for Press Start Reno to be able to operate a bar with arcade games.

Simpson says the city has been supportive, but he is hoping something happens before the end of the month or he will have to close for good.

