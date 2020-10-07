Advertisement

Working together to reduce traffic and pedestrian-related deaths in Nevada

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:55 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is Pedestrian Safety Month and according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, more than 224 Nevadans have lost their lives on our roads.

Andrew Bennett, Public Information Officer with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) said, "In Washoe County, we’re experiencing currently a 9% decrease year over year from where we were at this time last year, but that does not reflect the trend as a state. We’re currently up 21% statewide with pedestrian-related fatalities from where we were at this time last year.”

Bennett says rural counties are seeing an even bigger spike in overall deaths, including pedestrians. He added, “Pershing County, Douglas County, Humboldt, and Lander are some of the ones that are up over 100%.”

The leading factors of these incidents among people on foot include darting into the street and crossing where there’s not a crosswalk. As for drivers, impairment, speed, and distracted driving are the main causes, as well as daylight saving time.

Bennett says since the pandemic, there has been an uptick in speeding-related deaths statewide.

“Unfortunately, people took advantage of those open roadways and decided to speed, and that absolutely affected both our metro and urban populations and our rural counties as well,” Bennett said.

The Nevada OTS stresses that it’s everyone’s responsibility to make the right choices.

Bennett added, “It can’t just be another news story or another data point. These are Your loved ones and as Nevadans, we have to rally around and make sure our roadways are safe for each other.”

When it comes to friends and family, Zero Fatalities is the only acceptable number.

The Nevada OTS is also launching a School Zone Pedestrian Safety Task Force. It will consist of the Sparks and Reno Police Departments, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Washoe County School District Police Department. This comes after more than 25 students were hit in crosswalks last school year alone in Washoe County.

For more information about the Zero Fatalities mission, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian Safety Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
Working together to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada.

KOLO Cares

Pizza Guys in Sparks goes pink for breast cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
A dollar from every large pizza will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Business

Hyatt Lake Tahoe offers deal for extended stay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The offer is valid through December 31, 2020.

News

Intersection at Oddie and Sullivan back open following crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Virus forces first cancellation of Sparks Christmas parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the city of Sparks' annual Hometown Christmas parade for the first time since the popular holiday tradition began 34 years ago.

News

Federal judge: IRS can’t keep coronavirus money from inmates

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars in the United States.

News

Nevada officials complain about governor’s virus directives

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials in Nevada’s two largest counties say they have been shut out of the governor’s decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

California governor nominates 1st gay to state Supreme Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated the first openly gay Black man to the state Supreme Court.

News

Group sues to block California boardroom diversity law

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A conservative legal group has sued the state of California over a new law that will require hundreds of California-based corporations to have directors from racial or sexual minorities on their boards.

News

Appeals court upholds ban on holding migrant kids in hotels

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has refused to allow the Trump administration to continue detaining immigrant children in hotel rooms before expelling them under rules adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.