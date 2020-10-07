Virus forces first cancellation of Sparks Christmas parade

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the city of Sparks' annual Hometown Christmas parade for the first time since the popular holiday tradition began 34 years ago.

Sparks officials say they still plan to light the city’s Christmas tree for the holiday season but there will be no public ceremony usual held at Victorian Square.

City officials say the parade was delayed for a week in 2012 due to flooding but it’s the first time the event has been called off. In Carson City, the District Attorney’s office has been closed to the public because of an undisclosed number of staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

