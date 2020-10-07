Advertisement

Three people arrested in connection with illegal marijuana grow

Miguel Aguilera-Angulo, Miriam Colin- Vera and Oscar Ortega-Aguilera (Nevada Dept. of Public Safety)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are behind bars for allegedly growing marijuana illegally near Carson City. The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Division of Investigations Tri-NET Narcotic Task Force located an illegal marijuana garden in the Erasta Springs/Eldorado Canyon area in southeast Carson City on September 14. 503 plants were seized for a total weight of 850 pounds. Partnering agencies assisting in the operation included the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Special Enforcement Team (SET), Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Street Enforcement Team (DCSO-SET), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada National Guard (Counter Drug Unit), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

On September 29, three people were arrested in the Carson City and Douglas County areas in connection to the illegal marijuana grow.

Miguel Aguilera-Angulo was booked into the Carson City Jail and faces a charge of Felony Trafficking in Marijuana with bail set at $10,000. Oscar Ortega-Aguilera was booked into the Douglas County Jail, then transferred to Carson City Jail. He faces a charge of Felony Trafficking in Marijuana with bail set at $10,000. Miriam Colin- Vera was booked into the Carson City Jail on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with bail set at $2500.

