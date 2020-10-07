South Lake Tahoe Police seeking robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe Police are looking for the suspect of a robbery at the El Dorado Savings Bank at the “Y” on Tuesday. Detectives are currently working the case and asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The suspect’s race and gender are unknown at this time. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and high-top sneakers, standing at approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at (530) 542-6100 and reference case# 2010-0539.

