Pizza Guys in Sparks goes pink for breast cancer

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A locally owned pizza spot is adding a charitable option to its menu this month. Pizza Guys in Sparks is featuring pink pizza boxes this month for breast cancer awareness, and the staff is sporting pink apparel as well. A dollar will be donated to the American Cancer Society for every large pizza purchased in October. Owner Tahir Akram says he and and his staff are proud to be able to help the community through their “Stronger Together” campaign.

“It is our teamwork and it is our dream, and we are achieving it united with the community. They are standing next to us in this great cause,” Akram said.

Pizza Guys is located at 3080 Vista Blvd., Suite 110 in Sparks and is open 7 days a week.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

