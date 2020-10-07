Advertisement

One injured in NE Reno shooting; part of Wedekind Rd. closed

The scene of a shooting on Wedekind road.
The scene of a shooting on Wedekind road.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Wedekind Road.

Wedekind Road is currently closed between Clearacre Lane and Silverada Boulevard.

Police said around 3 p.m. two men got into an argument. Several shots were fired and the victim was hit once. He was taken to the hospital and is in surgery.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Police are trying to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

Police believed the two knew each other and the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Skull found near Lake Almanor identified

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
A hunter made the discovery in the town of Chester.

Politics

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry.

National Politics

WATCH: Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Coverage of the first and only 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris

News

Changes to Nevada Pardons Board/Question 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Pardons board could see some changes under Question 3 which would change some of the board's constitutional requirements

Latest News

Safety

Man reported missing in northern Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and short-cropped beard and mustache.

Crime

Suspect in Lazy 5 fatal shooting now in custody in Reno

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Giovanni Gonzalez-Mariscal was arrested in Mexico

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak says he has tested negative for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Governor was tested after a member of his Carson City staff tested positive for the virus

News

Full containment on Baccarat Fire expected Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The Baccarat Fire is burning on the east side of the Petersen Mountain Range

Business

Home sales rising in the Reno Sparks area

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The market has less than 30 days of inventory.

Crime

Alert grandfather leads to arrest of a Child Luring suspect

Updated: 7 hours ago
A 68-year-old man is now in custody.