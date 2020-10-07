One injured in NE Reno shooting; part of Wedekind Rd. closed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Wedekind Road.

Wedekind Road is currently closed between Clearacre Lane and Silverada Boulevard.

Police said around 3 p.m. two men got into an argument. Several shots were fired and the victim was hit once. He was taken to the hospital and is in surgery.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Police are trying to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

Police believed the two knew each other and the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.