Nevada officials complain about governor’s virus directives

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS - Health officials in Nevada’s two largest counties say they have been shut out of the governor’s decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports officials from the Southern Nevada Health District and Washoe County Health District sent a joint letter with complaints to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The health officials say not including them in the state’s policy discussions or development of COVID-19 directives has complicated local responses to the pandemic.

The letter says local authorities have been forced to shift their plans and resources in response to the governor’s changes with insufficient or no notice.

To read the full story, click here.

No new deaths were reported in the last day.