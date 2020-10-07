Man reported missing in northern Douglas County

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez, 39, of Carson City, who was last seen Monday entering the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Area of northern Douglas County.

Pacheco-Ramirez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and short-cropped beard and mustache.

He was last seen Monday about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Jacks Valley Road and Arcadia Road. The sheriff’s office said he does not drive and no vehicle is associated with him.

The DCSO Search and Rescue Team is searching for him in the hills of northern Douglas County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-782-9905.

