Intersection at Oddie and Sullivan closed as police investigate crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to witnesses at the scene, a van was turning left onto Sullivan Lane when a motorcycle collided with the vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The driver of the van was not injured, but the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still actively investigating the crash and say the intersection will be closed for up to 3 hours and could reopen as early as 10:30 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

