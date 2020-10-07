Advertisement

Hyatt Lake Tahoe offers deal for extended stay

(KWCH)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 PM PDT
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is now offering a new extended-stay package for families, couples and individuals that continue to work from home, but who are seeking a seamless, much-deserved change of scenery. The new “Work from Hyatt” package encourages work-life and school-life balance with the comforts of a premium resort experience. The offer is valid through December 31, 2020 for stays through March 31, 2021.

Starting at $159 + tax per night for a minimum 7-night stay, the Work from Hyatt package at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe includes:

· Standard guestroom or suite accommodations with the option to upgrade to larger guestroom

· Separate, private workspace

· Complimentary breakfast each day

· 10 percent off laundry services

· Complimentary self-parking

· Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi internet access

· Housekeeping services that reflect guest preferences on frequency and time of day

· Waived resort fees, valued at $40 per day

· Standard World of Hyatt in-hotel benefits including earning points and having nights count toward elite-tier status.

· Ability to use World of Hyatt points to redeem for a Work from Hyatt package

Hyatt is offering flexibility with cancellation at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival for most reservations for stays through June 30, 2021.

For more information or to reserve a stay at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe please visit their website here or call (775) 832-1234 and use Special Offer Code WFHYAT.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

