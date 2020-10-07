Advertisement

Home sales rising in the Reno Sparks area

Homes continue to sell quickly in the Reno/Sparks market.
Homes continue to sell quickly in the Reno/Sparks market.(WLUC/Canva)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) is reporting strong sales numbers for September 2020.

The report shows that 680 existing family homes were sold in the Reno Sparks area in September. That is an increase of 17.4 percent from September 2019 and a 3.8 percent increase from the August 2020 sales.

The report found that there is less than a one-month supply of inventory, which is far less than the national average of a four-month supply. “Properties listed under $600,000 are in high demand, averaging less than a month on the market before going into contract,” said Erika Lamb, REALTOR and President of the RSAR.

Average PricePrice change from Sept. ’19Price change from Aug. ’20
Reno (including North Valleys)$461,550+14%-1.5%
Sparks (including Spanish Springs)$415,000+9.2%Unchanged
Fernley$289,900+8.6%-3.4%

