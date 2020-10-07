Group sues to block California boardroom diversity law

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A conservative legal group has sued the state of California over a new law that will require hundreds of California-based corporations to have directors from racial or sexual minorities on their boards.

Judicial Watch said Monday that its lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court claims the law is unconstitutional.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill last month saying it was a crucial part of fighting racial injustice by giving minorities “seats at the table” of corporate power.

The measure requires at least two directors from different racial or sexual minority groups be appointed to boards by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.