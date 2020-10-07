Advertisement

Changes to Nevada Pardons Board/Question 3

Lovelock Prison
Lovelock Prison(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Board of Pardons Commissioners is as old as the state itself. The board consists of the governor, attorney general and seven state Supreme Court Justices.

According to statue they **can** meet two times a year.

“The pardons board has complete power to change anything about a conviction or the consequences,” says Martin Wiener, criminal defense attorney.

Question 3 on the Nevada Ballot asks:

“Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) require the State Board of Pardons Commissioners …to meet at least quarterly; (2) authorize each member of the Board to submit matters for consideration by the Board; and (3) authorize the Board to grant pardons and make other clemency decisions by a majority vote of its members without requiring the Governor to be part of the majority of the Board that votes in favor of such decisions?:”

Currently a Nevada governor has final say on pardons.

Even if the rest of the board agrees to a former inmate’s pardon request, if the governor says no, there is no pardon.

Question 3 if passed, would take that power away from the state’s chief executive, instead final decisions are made by a majority of the board.

Question 3 would also allow any board member to bring up an issue for consideration.

Another change under Question 3: requires the board to meet four times a year.

Lawmakers who worked to get this question on the ballot say it is all part criminal justice reform in Nevada. It is hoped more meetings by the pardons board mean more inmates have the opportunity to get some, or all of their rights restored. Thus, allowing former inmates to get on with their lives.

There is a cost to these changes, a little more than $9100 dollars a year for additional personnel. Besides costs there are other arguments against Question 3.

There has been no outcry by the public to change the board.

There might not be enough inmate pardon requests to fill the quarterly meetings. Also, because the governor’s vote is no longer needed, if Question 3 is approved, the governor’s constitutional power will be diminished.

Wiener says there is one more thing to consider: Some board members are compensated for their time. If Question 3 passes taxpayers could get more bang for the buck.

“If they qualify for being a judge for at least four years, and that would be as a district court judge, court of appeals or supreme court judge, they get they get 2% of their annual salary for each year in which they were a judge,” says Wiener. “So, someone who has been a judge for 15 years could get up to 30% of their annual salary. The statue says it is a 22% limit. But that is just for being a member of the board even if they never met,” he says.

Question 3 passed the legislature in 2017 and 2019 by good margins. It was unanimously passed in the senate in 2019 by a 21-to-zero vote.

If voters approve the measure it will change the state constitution as to the requirements of the state board of pardons.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Man reported missing in northern Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and short-cropped beard and mustache.

Crime

Suspect in Lazy 5 fatal shooting now in custody in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Giovanni Gonzalez-Mariscal was arrested in Mexico

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak says he has tested negative for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Governor was tested after a member of his Carson City staff tested positive for the virus

News

Full containment on Baccarat Fire expected Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The Baccarat Fire is burning on the east side of the Petersen Mountain Range

Latest News

Business

Home sales rising in the Reno Sparks area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The market has less than 30 days of inventory.

Crime

Alert grandfather leads to arrest of a Child Luring suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 68-year-old man is now in custody.

News

Motorcycle rider in crash at Oddie has died

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

News

Pence-Harris debate to go on as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are set to face off in a debate that will offer starkly different visions for a country confronting escalating crises.

News

Working together to reduce traffic and pedestrian-related deaths in Nevada

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says Washoe County is showing a decrease in pedestrian-related fatalities compared to this time last year.

News

Pedestrian Safety Month

Updated: 16 hours ago
Working together to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada.