Changes to Nevada Pardons Board/Question 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Board of Pardons Commissioners is as old as the state itself. The board consists of the governor, attorney general and seven state Supreme Court Justices.

According to statue they **can** meet two times a year.

“The pardons board has complete power to change anything about a conviction or the consequences,” says Martin Wiener, criminal defense attorney.

Question 3 on the Nevada Ballot asks:

“Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) require the State Board of Pardons Commissioners …to meet at least quarterly; (2) authorize each member of the Board to submit matters for consideration by the Board; and (3) authorize the Board to grant pardons and make other clemency decisions by a majority vote of its members without requiring the Governor to be part of the majority of the Board that votes in favor of such decisions?:”

Currently a Nevada governor has final say on pardons.

Even if the rest of the board agrees to a former inmate’s pardon request, if the governor says no, there is no pardon.

Question 3 if passed, would take that power away from the state’s chief executive, instead final decisions are made by a majority of the board.

Question 3 would also allow any board member to bring up an issue for consideration.

Another change under Question 3: requires the board to meet four times a year.

Lawmakers who worked to get this question on the ballot say it is all part criminal justice reform in Nevada. It is hoped more meetings by the pardons board mean more inmates have the opportunity to get some, or all of their rights restored. Thus, allowing former inmates to get on with their lives.

There is a cost to these changes, a little more than $9100 dollars a year for additional personnel. Besides costs there are other arguments against Question 3.

There has been no outcry by the public to change the board.

There might not be enough inmate pardon requests to fill the quarterly meetings. Also, because the governor’s vote is no longer needed, if Question 3 is approved, the governor’s constitutional power will be diminished.

Wiener says there is one more thing to consider: Some board members are compensated for their time. If Question 3 passes taxpayers could get more bang for the buck.

“If they qualify for being a judge for at least four years, and that would be as a district court judge, court of appeals or supreme court judge, they get they get 2% of their annual salary for each year in which they were a judge,” says Wiener. “So, someone who has been a judge for 15 years could get up to 30% of their annual salary. The statue says it is a 22% limit. But that is just for being a member of the board even if they never met,” he says.

Question 3 passed the legislature in 2017 and 2019 by good margins. It was unanimously passed in the senate in 2019 by a 21-to-zero vote.

If voters approve the measure it will change the state constitution as to the requirements of the state board of pardons.

