California governor nominates 1st gay to state Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated the first openly gay Black man to the state Supreme Court.

Newsom nominated Martin Jenkins to the court on Monday.

The 66-year-old would be the third Black person to serve on the court if he is confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

Jenkins would replace Justice Ming W. Chin, who retired at the end of August. Jenkins is a former federal civil rights attorney who prosecuted cross burnings and police misconduct cases under President Ronald Reagan. He was appointed by Republicans and Democrats to four different judgeships.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.