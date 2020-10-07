Alert grandfather leads to arrest of a Child Luring suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are crediting an alert grandfather for the arrest of a suspect accused of Luring a Child.

The grandfather told investigators he believed his 13-year-old grandson was exchanging explicit photographs with an adult man.

Reno Police computer and digital analysts identified a suspect. Ted Duarte, 68, of Reno is now charged with Luring a Child, and Lewdness with a Minor Under 14.

Investigators say Duarte exchanged pornographic photos and sexually explicit messages with the minor before convincing him to meet at a local park.

The Reno Police encourages parents to monitor their social media accounts and to have open and honest discussions about the dangers of child predators.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this case or any other case, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

