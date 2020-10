RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will slowly weaken through Thursday with warm afternoons to cool mornings, dry conditions, and mainly light winds.

Haze continues at least through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Winds look to pick up Thursday looking to improve smoky conditions.

A change to cooler, breezy, and wet conditions is likely for the upcoming weekend.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 6 (KOLO)

